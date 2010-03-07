TA 039 – Linguaggio di Programmazione R e Bioinformatica
Ospite di questo episodio è Paolo Sonego: fisico, ricercatore e bioinformatico presso CBM .
Con Paolo parleremo di Bioinformatica e di R, un interessantissimo linguaggio open source di analisi e rappresentazione di dati statistici da lui utilizzato per ricerca genetica, ma ci addentreremo anche in temi più generali come lo stato della ricerca italiana, e l’approccio “Open Source” che il mondo scientifico ha, o dovrebbe avere.
Trovate Paolo Sonego su:
One R Tip a Day
Twitter
Articoli Scientifici
-
Rante – R User Group Italiano (Mailing List)
Link:
R Programming Language (wiki)
The R Project for Statistical Computing
CRAN
R FAQ
R Graph Gallery
R Help Mailing List
Altri Link sul delicious di Paolo
Citati: FLOSS Weekly, Fortune (Unix), Literate Programming, Appello Scienza “Open Source”
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
