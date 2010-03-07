Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 039 – Linguaggio di Programmazione R e Bioinformatica

TA 039 – Linguaggio di Programmazione R e Bioinformatica

7 marzo 2010 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [59:50m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Linguaggio di Programmazione R e BioinformaticaOspite di questo episodio è Paolo Sonego: fisico, ricercatore e bioinformatico presso CBM .

Con Paolo parleremo di Bioinformatica e di R, un interessantissimo linguaggio open source di analisi e rappresentazione di dati statistici da lui utilizzato per ricerca genetica, ma ci addentreremo anche in temi più generali come lo stato della ricerca italiana, e l’approccio “Open Source” che il mondo scientifico ha, o dovrebbe avere.

Trovate Paolo Sonego su:

One R Tip a Day
Twitter
Articoli Scientifici

-
Rante – R User Group Italiano (Mailing List)

Link:

R Programming Language (wiki)
The R Project for Statistical Computing
CRAN
R FAQ
R Graph Gallery
R Help Mailing List

Altri Link sul delicious di Paolo

Citati: FLOSS Weekly, Fortune (Unix), Literate Programming, Appello Scienza “Open Source”

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections
 Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , , , ,
  1. Robert
    25 agosto 2016 a 0:52 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    You can definitely see your expertise in the article you
    write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as
    you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after
    your heart.

  2. Phenq Supplement
    25 agosto 2016 a 1:10 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    I got this site from my friend who told me regarding this web site and at the moment
    this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative content at this time.

  3. spark signal booster
    25 agosto 2016 a 11:54 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Appreciating the hard work you put into your website and detailed information you offer.
    It’s awesome too come across a blog every once in a whuile that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material.
    Excellent read! I’ve saved ylur site aand I’m
    adding your RSS feeds tto my Google account.

  4. Friv Friv4school games online friv
    25 agosto 2016 a 16:19 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it
    was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring
    blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips
    for first-time blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  5. Game kizi play
    25 agosto 2016 a 16:58 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    I’m not sure why but this web site is loading incredibly slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

  6. animation maker app
    26 agosto 2016 a 23:37 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Log onto to view films any time, anyplace
    from any of the greater than 300 Internet-connected units supported by VUDU.

  7. Leesburg taxi
    26 agosto 2016 a 23:43 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    That is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look ahead to looking for more of your excellent post.
    Additionally, I have shared your site in my social networks

  8. harga jasa sewa mobil di balikpapan
    27 agosto 2016 a 1:03 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a website, which is helpful for my
    know-how. thanks admin

  9. New
    27 agosto 2016 a 4:20 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to grab your
    RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.

  10. mobil di balikpapan
    27 agosto 2016 a 5:07 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and
    in accession capital to say that I get in fact loved account your weblog posts.

    Any way I’ll be subscribing on your augment or even I
    achievement you get entry to constantly quickly.

  11. Tranquilli-T
    27 agosto 2016 a 19:16 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    Wonderful post! We will be linking to this great post on our website.

    Keep up the good writing.

  12. Leadership
    27 agosto 2016 a 23:55 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web site, and piece
    of writing is genuinely fruitful designed for me,
    keep up posting these content.

  13. NFL HD Stream
    28 agosto 2016 a 1:35 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great info. Lucky me I recently found your website by accident (stumbleupon).
    I have book-marked it for later!

  14. Kerala lottery
    28 agosto 2016 a 23:17 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    If you would like to grow your experience just keep visiting this web site and be updated with the newest information posted here.

  15. Poker Online
    29 agosto 2016 a 20:04 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    Its not my first time to go to see this web page, i am browsing
    this site dailly and take fastidious data from here everyday.

  16. weebly blogs
    2 settembre 2016 a 19:17 | #16
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this website to obtain latest updates, therefore where can i do it please help out.

  17. Watchlist
    2 settembre 2016 a 20:00 | #17
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like
    yours these days. I truly appreciate people like you!
    Take care!!

  18. lojas de carros em osasco autonomista
    2 settembre 2016 a 20:55 | #18
    Rispondi | Cita

    Definitely believe that which you stated.
    Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet
    the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get
    annoyed while people consider worries that they just do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the
    whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

  19. Wendy’s menu prices
    2 settembre 2016 a 21:08 | #19
    Rispondi | Cita

    For the reason that the admin of this site is
    working, no doubt very shortly it will be renowned, due to
    its feature contents.

  20. Dan Rosenblat
    2 settembre 2016 a 23:56 | #20
    Rispondi | Cita

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out
    right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.

    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very
    often inside case you shield this hike.

  21. finra attorney california
    3 settembre 2016 a 0:18 | #21
    Rispondi | Cita

    This post will help the internet people for building
    up new web site or even a weblog from start to end.

  22. south benfleet
    3 settembre 2016 a 0:21 | #22
    Rispondi | Cita

    Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a stuff! existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this website.

  23. kitchen appliances
    3 settembre 2016 a 0:24 | #23
    Rispondi | Cita

    Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the internet the easiest factor to take note of.
    I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as other folks consider issues
    that they just don’t understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as
    well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , other
    people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.

    Thank you

  24. Chowdhry Website
    3 settembre 2016 a 0:31 | #24
    Rispondi | Cita

    A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
    I believe that you ought to write more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but typically folks don’t discuss such
    issues. To the next! Kind regards!!

  25. Empregoma.Com
    3 settembre 2016 a 4:06 | #25
    Rispondi | Cita

    This is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
    Simple but very accurate info… Many thanks for sharing
    this one. A must read article!

  26. https://www.zotero.org/groups/virgodonna79742
    3 settembre 2016 a 4:54 | #26
    Rispondi | Cita

    Truly when someone doesn’t understand after that its
    up to other people that they will help, so here it occurs.

  27. exoticcar
    3 settembre 2016 a 5:50 | #27
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thank you for any other magnificent article.
    The place else could anybody get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing?
    I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the
    search for such information.

  28. http://blogs.rediff.com/crookdigger00/2016/08/31/sell-to-us/
    3 settembre 2016 a 6:06 | #28
    Rispondi | Cita

    Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
    My blog site is in the very same area of
    interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you
    present here. Please let me know if this okay with you.
    Appreciate it!

  29. Pokemon Go In Real Life
    3 settembre 2016 a 8:08 | #29
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello, its pleasant piece of writing regarding media print,
    we all be familiar with media is a enormous source of data.

  30. play doh cooking
    3 settembre 2016 a 9:52 | #30
    Rispondi | Cita

    Good respond in return of this matter with genuine arguments and
    explaining the whole thing concerning that.

  31. agencia de carros em osasco na autonomista
    3 settembre 2016 a 11:12 | #31
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hello There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This is a very neatly written article.

    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful
    information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.

  32. nursery videos
    3 settembre 2016 a 13:52 | #32
    Rispondi | Cita

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am
    having difficulties with your RSS. I don’t know
    why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting the
    same RSS problems? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

  33. Seabreeze Orthodontics Myrtle Beach
    3 settembre 2016 a 15:06 | #33
    Rispondi | Cita

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website
    and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.

    Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
    access consistently fast.

  34. lose the weight
    4 settembre 2016 a 1:05 | #34
    Rispondi | Cita

    all the time i used to read smaller content which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am
    reading here.

  35. Valuemags
    4 settembre 2016 a 1:51 | #35
    Rispondi | Cita

    Excellent way of explaining, and fastidious article to obtain information about my presentation focus, which i am
    going to convey in university.

  36. Manchester
    4 settembre 2016 a 18:42 | #36
    Rispondi | Cita

    I think this is among the most significant info for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D.

    Good job, cheers

  37. Zakelijk Pinnen
    5 settembre 2016 a 12:49 | #37
    Rispondi | Cita

    Remarkable! Its really awesome paragraph, I have got much
    clear idea on the topic of from this article.

  38. Video wave review
    5 settembre 2016 a 19:38 | #38
    Rispondi | Cita

    fantastic issues altogether, you just received a new reader.
    What could you recommend about your submit that you simply made some days ago?
    Any positive?

  39. free movies download websites
    5 settembre 2016 a 19:46 | #39
    Rispondi | Cita

    Hi there superb blog! Does running a blog such as this require a large
    amount of work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyhow, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new
    blog owners please share. I understand this
    is off subject however I simply had to ask.
    Many thanks!

Pagine dei commenti
1 ... 23 24 25 254
  1. 7 giugno 2014 a 11:08 | #1
    Cara Diet mudah
  2. 12 agosto 2014 a 14:30 | #2
    weight loss blog
  3. 15 agosto 2014 a 16:28 | #3
    simply click the following post
  4. 16 agosto 2014 a 1:35 | #4
    healthybarny.blog.com
  5. 16 agosto 2014 a 23:11 | #5
    Financial Planning Help
  6. 19 agosto 2014 a 7:17 | #6
    page
  7. 24 agosto 2014 a 18:09 | #7
    zabix.net
  8. 26 agosto 2014 a 4:03 | #8
    visit the up coming internet site
  9. 26 agosto 2014 a 18:45 | #9
    diet plans
  10. 6 settembre 2014 a 13:12 | #10
    talks about it
  11. 23 settembre 2014 a 0:44 | #11
    UGG アグ　クラシックショートダイリン
  12. 26 settembre 2014 a 16:04 | #12
    insurance general
  13. 26 settembre 2014 a 16:10 | #13
    Pit Bull Insurance Law
  14. 26 settembre 2014 a 16:17 | #14
    insurance tax penalty
  15. 26 settembre 2014 a 16:21 | #15
    insurance zipcar
  16. 26 settembre 2014 a 16:27 | #16
    visit the next post
  17. 27 settembre 2014 a 8:07 | #17
    baby names
  18. 27 settembre 2014 a 20:48 | #18
    insurance adjuster salary
  19. 28 settembre 2014 a 6:15 | #19
    home source for income Review
  20. 1 ottobre 2014 a 22:07 | #20
    Aloe Vera Cleanse
  21. 2 ottobre 2014 a 4:39 | #21
    Mi40x
  22. 2 ottobre 2014 a 5:31 | #22
    Dermology Reviews
  23. 2 ottobre 2014 a 6:22 | #23
    Bellagenix
  24. 2 ottobre 2014 a 7:35 | #24
    shoe care
  25. 2 ottobre 2014 a 8:31 | #25
    Formula T10 Review
  26. 2 ottobre 2014 a 11:19 | #26
    Perfect Teeth Today
  27. 2 ottobre 2014 a 11:23 | #27
    Pure Green Coffee Review
  28. 2 ottobre 2014 a 21:26 | #28
    Auralux Stem CellActiv
  29. 2 ottobre 2014 a 22:07 | #29
    PX800
  30. 3 ottobre 2014 a 1:03 | #30
    Cambogia Slim Review
  31. 3 ottobre 2014 a 1:39 | #31
    Skin Logic Review
  32. 3 ottobre 2014 a 6:09 | #32
    Home Income Flow Reviews
  33. 3 ottobre 2014 a 7:59 | #33
    Cambogia Natural Reviews
  34. 3 ottobre 2014 a 12:48 | #34
    natural forskolin
  35. 3 ottobre 2014 a 16:16 | #35
    Fighter Body Reviews
  36. 3 ottobre 2014 a 22:02 | #36
    Ageless Health Solution
  37. 4 ottobre 2014 a 2:50 | #37
    Custody Lawyers Minneapolis Mn
  38. 4 ottobre 2014 a 22:21 | #38
    SkinCentric Review
  39. 5 ottobre 2014 a 7:02 | #39
    probate lawyer Orange county
  40. 5 ottobre 2014 a 20:53 | #40
    BASH programming – all about redirection
  41. 5 ottobre 2014 a 21:34 | #41
    Garcinia Ultra
  42. 6 ottobre 2014 a 9:48 | #42
    Dermafy Serum Reviews
  43. 6 ottobre 2014 a 15:59 | #43
    Green Coffee Bean Max
  44. 7 ottobre 2014 a 10:34 | #44
    Nuvalift
  45. 7 ottobre 2014 a 18:34 | #45
    Green Coffee Max Cleanse
  46. 8 ottobre 2014 a 21:32 | #46
    flawless Youth
  47. 9 ottobre 2014 a 2:07 | #47
    Cambogia ultra Review
  48. 9 ottobre 2014 a 9:00 | #48
    Ultra Cleanse Reviews
  49. 10 ottobre 2014 a 6:54 | #49
    Skulp Tek Pro Reviews
  50. 10 ottobre 2014 a 10:03 | #50
    Cellogica Reviews
  51. 11 ottobre 2014 a 2:39 | #51
    cambogia pure select Review
  52. 11 ottobre 2014 a 4:33 | #52
    Boost your Bust Reviews
  53. 11 ottobre 2014 a 6:30 | #53
    hgh xl
  54. 12 ottobre 2014 a 9:25 | #54
    Vita Ketone Review
  55. 14 ottobre 2014 a 20:32 | #55
    Dermaperfect Review
  56. 19 ottobre 2014 a 5:27 | #56
    Hydravella
  57. 20 ottobre 2014 a 10:05 | #57
    telecharger minecraft
  58. 21 ottobre 2014 a 21:04 | #58
    Poster Distributors sydney
  59. 23 ottobre 2014 a 22:19 | #59
    Garcinia Sensation Reviews
  60. 27 ottobre 2014 a 15:20 | #60