Ospite di questo episodio è Paolo Sonego: fisico, ricercatore e bioinformatico presso CBM .

Con Paolo parleremo di Bioinformatica e di R, un interessantissimo linguaggio open source di analisi e rappresentazione di dati statistici da lui utilizzato per ricerca genetica, ma ci addentreremo anche in temi più generali come lo stato della ricerca italiana, e l’approccio “Open Source” che il mondo scientifico ha, o dovrebbe avere.

Trovate Paolo Sonego su:

One R Tip a Day

Twitter

Articoli Scientifici

-

Rante – R User Group Italiano (Mailing List)

Link:

R Programming Language (wiki)

The R Project for Statistical Computing

CRAN

R FAQ

R Graph Gallery

R Help Mailing List

Altri Link sul delicious di Paolo

Citati: FLOSS Weekly, Fortune (Unix), Literate Programming, Appello Scienza “Open Source”

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.