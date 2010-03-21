TA 040 – Alla Scoperta di Boxee
Come promesso nella scorsa puntata, dedichiamo il 40° episodio di Tecnica Arcana ad un approfondimento su Boxee, l’innovativo software di mediacenter, che permette di portare in salotto un’esperienza davvero godibile di navigazione dei contenuti locali e del web, il tutto integrato in maniera stretta e coerente con i maggiori Social Network.
Boxee rappresenta una fenomenale preview di come potrebbe diventare la televisione del futuro, eppure nasce da pratiche illegali in alcuni paesi del mondo ed è tuttora minacciato dai brevetti software. E’ un caso o un segno premonitore?
Come promesso in trasmissione sul blog è disponibile un post di approfondimento sulla mia configurazione di Boxee Beta con Ubuntu 9.10.
Link:
Boxee Sito Ufficiale
Boxee (Wiki)
10-foot User Interface (wiki)
Controllare Boxee con iPhone (ufficiale)
Controllare Boxee con Android (non ufficiale)
Controllare Boxee con un telecomandino da 3 soldini bucati.
Controllare Boxee con il lussuoso telecomando ufficiale.
Alternative citate: xbmc, GeeXboX.
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
