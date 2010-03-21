Come promesso nella scorsa puntata, dedichiamo il 40° episodio di Tecnica Arcana ad un approfondimento su Boxee, l’innovativo software di mediacenter, che permette di portare in salotto un’esperienza davvero godibile di navigazione dei contenuti locali e del web, il tutto integrato in maniera stretta e coerente con i maggiori Social Network.

Boxee rappresenta una fenomenale preview di come potrebbe diventare la televisione del futuro, eppure nasce da pratiche illegali in alcuni paesi del mondo ed è tuttora minacciato dai brevetti software. E’ un caso o un segno premonitore?

Come promesso in trasmissione sul blog è disponibile un post di approfondimento sulla mia configurazione di Boxee Beta con Ubuntu 9.10.

Link:

Boxee Sito Ufficiale

Boxee (Wiki)

10-foot User Interface (wiki)

Controllare Boxee con iPhone (ufficiale)

Controllare Boxee con Android (non ufficiale)

Controllare Boxee con un telecomandino da 3 soldini bucati.

Controllare Boxee con il lussuoso telecomando ufficiale.

Alternative citate: xbmc, GeeXboX.

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

