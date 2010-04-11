Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 041 – Intervista a Enrico Colombini

TA 041 – Intervista a Enrico Colombini

11 aprile 2010 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [68:00m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Enrico Colombini, autore di Avventura nel CastelloAmanti di retrogaming, retrocomputing e storia dell’informatica italiana, questo episodio è dedicato a voi.

Tecnica Arcana e il Museo All About Apple sono orgogliosi di presentare l’intervista a Enrico Colombini, game designer, pioniere dei videogiochi, ed autore con la moglie Chiara Tovena della prima, leggendaria, avventura testuale in italiano: Avventura nel Castello.

Carlo Becchi ed Alessio Ferraro (fondatore e presidente di All About Apple) si faranno raccontare da Enrico la storia, la tecnica, i retroscena e gli aneddoti legati ad alcuni dei videogiochi italiani più famosi degli anni ottanta, rivivendo la nascita e la caduta dell’industria del settore ai suoi primi vagiti.

Come da un colpo di fulmine per un inusuale gameplay e da un incendio in pizzeria possa nascere uno dei giochi più amati dai videogamer italiani della primissima ora, lo lasciamo svelare alla viva voce di Enrico, ma possiamo anticiparvi che nella trasmissione si spazierà anche nel presente, con interessantissime digressioni sulla scena videoludica attuale, sul fenomeno degli autori indipendenti e sulla continua ricerca da parte di Enrico di modelli di interazione originali ed innovativi.

Maggiori informazioni sulle attività passate, presenti e future di Enrico Colombini, nonché tutti i suoi giochi scaricabili gratuitamente sono disponibili sul suo sito: www.erix.it

Giusto per ribadire che l’unico elemento non leggendario di questa trasmissione sono i conduttori ;-) , la foto di questo post tratta dal sito di Enrico è stata scattata da Roberto Cerruti, autore di Signori della Galassia, molto probabilmente il primo gioco strategico Made in Italy.

Citati:
Apple II
Scott Adams
DosBox – per giocare le versioni PC dei giochi di Enrico
Machinarium – gli indipendenti ci salveranno.

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections
 Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , , , , , , ,
  1. http://Lockerdome.com/9091918189649984/9092063513829396
    14 settembre 2016 a 13:46 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    To vote within the 2016 Presidential Primary,
    you have to be a registered voter in Washington state.

  2. adult chatlines
    15 settembre 2016 a 4:13 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts on adult chat line numbers.
    Regards

  3. internet marketing
    15 settembre 2016 a 15:19 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    I used to be suggested this website by my cousin. I’m now
    not sure whether this put up is written by him as
    nobody else recognize such distinct approximately my problem.
    You’re incredible! Thank you!

  4. Trump 2016 Meme
    17 settembre 2016 a 22:00 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Then again, I doubt they’d be freaking out like this if it was Bernie
    2016; oor at the very least the context would define the
    response I reckon.

  5. my nba 2k17 hack
    24 settembre 2016 a 5:13 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great article.

  6. shopping blog
    8 ottobre 2016 a 4:25 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog
    and will eventually come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you to continue your great writing, have a nice day!

  7. google
    13 ottobre 2016 a 1:07 | #7
    Rispondi | Cita

    Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It’s always exciting to read through content from other writers and
    use something from other sites.

  8. Carrie
    17 ottobre 2016 a 14:15 | #8
    Rispondi | Cita

    This yr’s widespread costume choices for boys
    are Wolverine from the x-men, pirate costumes, G.I Joe costumes,
    transformers costumes and Harry Potgter costumes.

  9. www.zanmitay.info
    18 ottobre 2016 a 23:01 | #9
    Rispondi | Cita

    I have read so many articles or reviews about the blogger lovers but this piece of
    writing is in fact a nice post, keep it up.

  10. Evangeline
    20 ottobre 2016 a 16:39 | #10
    Rispondi | Cita

    Exceptional post but I was wondering if you could
    write a litte more on this subject? I’d be
    very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
    Kudos!

  11. jocuri mario flash forever
    25 ottobre 2016 a 18:21 | #11
    Rispondi | Cita

    Aw, this wwas ann incredibly goopd post. Taiing a ffew minufes aand aftual
    ffort to crate a goodd article… butt what cann I say… I procrastinate a whoke loot and never seem to
    gget nearly anmything done.

  12. jocuri mario cu pui
    31 ottobre 2016 a 15:26 | #12
    Rispondi | Cita

    Great sie you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to fiund high-quality writing like your nowadays.
    I honstly appreciate inddividuals like you!
    Take care!!

  13. shopping blog
    7 novembre 2016 a 14:39 | #13
    Rispondi | Cita

    hello!,I like your writing very so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your
    post on AOL? I require a specialist in this space to resolve my problem.
    May be that is you! Taking a look forward to peer you.

  14. Milan
    16 novembre 2016 a 0:17 | #14
    Rispondi | Cita

    Appreciation to my father who shared with me on the topic of this
    website, this blog is really remarkable.

  15. diet
    5 dicembre 2016 a 21:40 | #15
    Rispondi | Cita

    I simply сould not depart yoսr site prior tо suggesdting tҺat I extremely
    loved tҺe standard info а person supply ߋn үour visitors?
    Is gonna be ɑgain often to check օut new posts

Pagine dei commenti
1 2 3 264
  1. 12 aprile 2010 a 10:46 | #1
    l’iPad non è una pipa « salvo esaurimento scorte