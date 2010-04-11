TA 041 – Intervista a Enrico Colombini
Amanti di retrogaming, retrocomputing e storia dell’informatica italiana, questo episodio è dedicato a voi.
Tecnica Arcana e il Museo All About Apple sono orgogliosi di presentare l’intervista a Enrico Colombini, game designer, pioniere dei videogiochi, ed autore con la moglie Chiara Tovena della prima, leggendaria, avventura testuale in italiano: Avventura nel Castello.
Carlo Becchi ed Alessio Ferraro (fondatore e presidente di All About Apple) si faranno raccontare da Enrico la storia, la tecnica, i retroscena e gli aneddoti legati ad alcuni dei videogiochi italiani più famosi degli anni ottanta, rivivendo la nascita e la caduta dell’industria del settore ai suoi primi vagiti.
Come da un colpo di fulmine per un inusuale gameplay e da un incendio in pizzeria possa nascere uno dei giochi più amati dai videogamer italiani della primissima ora, lo lasciamo svelare alla viva voce di Enrico, ma possiamo anticiparvi che nella trasmissione si spazierà anche nel presente, con interessantissime digressioni sulla scena videoludica attuale, sul fenomeno degli autori indipendenti e sulla continua ricerca da parte di Enrico di modelli di interazione originali ed innovativi.
Maggiori informazioni sulle attività passate, presenti e future di Enrico Colombini, nonché tutti i suoi giochi scaricabili gratuitamente sono disponibili sul suo sito: www.erix.it
Giusto per ribadire che l’unico elemento non leggendario di questa trasmissione sono i conduttori , la foto di questo post tratta dal sito di Enrico è stata scattata da Roberto Cerruti, autore di Signori della Galassia, molto probabilmente il primo gioco strategico Made in Italy.
Citati:
Apple II
Scott Adams
DosBox – per giocare le versioni PC dei giochi di Enrico
Machinarium – gli indipendenti ci salveranno.
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
