TA 042 – Computer Vision, la Tecnologia di Project Natal
Con Alessio Del Bue, PhD e Senior PostDoc Researcher all’Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia parliamo di Visione Artificiale nell’ambito di Project Natal, l’innovativo sistema di interazione uomo-macchina che Microsoft si appresta a lanciare per la console XboX 360.
Indipendentemente dal fatto che Natal rivoluzioni o meno il mondo dei videogames, si tratta di uno dei pochi casi in cui la ricerca tecnologica e scientifica passa direttamente dai laboratori alle nostre case, in un mercato di larghissimo consumo.
Grazie all’esperienza decennale di Alessio Del Bue nel campo della Computer Vision, potremo addentrarci in questo settore estremamente complesso, cercando di capire come funziona Project Natal, analizzandone potenzialità e limiti e tracciando affascinanti scenari futuri.
This episode is NOT sponsored by Birra Benny.
Link:
Sito personale di Alessio Del Bue.
Project Natal, sito ufficiale.
Microsoft Research Cambridge.
PrimeSense, la tecnologia alla base di Project Natal
XTR – Extreme Reality una tecnologia simile che sfrutta semplici webcam
RGBD – Dense Point Cloud Mapping
Video:
Project Natal – Canale Ufficiale su Youtube
Innovation Journey
Demoing a Piece of the Future (XTR)
IGN Originals: The Real Project Milo Demo for Xbox 360
IGN Originals: Five Ways Natal Will Ruin Halo
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
No related posts.
Bell’argomento! Ascolterollo!
Interessante come al solito! Le interviste/colloqui di Tecnica Arcana stanno diventando, imho, sempre più il punto forte di Tecnica Arcana! Complimenti Carlo e Alessio!
Grande puntata! A mio parere Natal renderebbe al meglio con degli occhialini con visore 3d. In questo modo si avrebbe una maggiore immersione nel gioco. Si potrebbe prendere in mano il famoso volante virtuale o il fucile, avendo l’impressione di averlo davanti realmente e di afferrarlo con le mani. Se poi si potessero usare dei guanti che danno la sensazione del tatto, sarebbe il massimo (ok, sto esagerando!). Se Natal può essere ottimo per i simulatori di volo, o per quelli spaziali, o per i giochi di guida, sono curioso di vedere se e come verrà utilizzato Natal nei giochi sportivi o negli sparatutto. Il rischio è di farsi male veramente presi dalla foga del momento! XD
Mah, io sono ancora un pò scettico su cosa ne verrà davvero fuori… magari però è la volta buona che compro una console!!! L’ultima che ho avuto era un Amiga 600 :-S
Complimenti per la puntata, e per la frequenza delle trasmissioni: Carlo, attento all’antidoping !!!
Mmmm… questo ci riporterebbe dritto al 1999
No, personalmente credo che il 3D, almeno come è concepito oggi abbia davvero poco da offrire, anche se mi piacerebbe vedere applicazioni dell’head tracking. Darebbe quel poco di realismo in più senza essere una rottura.
Ah, scettico lo sono anche io!
L’anti doping non mi spaventa, non vado oltre ad una birretta (o due) in occasioni selezionate come questa!
Forse sono OT, ma la parte software di Natal potrebbe servire per sviluppare un sistema di parental control efficace al 100%? Esiste già qualcosa del genere o qualcuno ci sta già lavorando?
Non mi è chiaro cosa intendi…
@Carlo
Sulle macchine fotografiche ci sono programmi che riconoscono il sorriso; con Netal si riconosce il movimento analizzado le immagini; il tutto dovrebbe permettere di individuare particolari anatomici maschili e femminili un po’ troppo intimi e in relazione tra loro consentendo di boccare siti porno (forse anche pedoporno) indipendentemente dal nome del sito. E’ così?
@Francesco
Ciao, scavalco Carlo su questa domanda Ci sono già sistemi funzionanti di questo tipo. Si basano soprattutto sul fatto che le immagini a cui ti riferisci hanno un contenuto molto “caratteristico” e ripetitivo. Comunque al momento le soluzioni non sono infallibili e quindi si correrebbe il rischio di taggare un sito sbagliato come porno. Ti faccio notare che il progetto Natal analizza delle immagini diverse da quelle normali. Usa anche l’informazione della profondità che non puoi estrarre facilmente da immagini o video presenti su una pagina web.
Colgo l’occasione per annunciare che questa puntata di Carlo sul Project Natal ha già ottenuto dei risultati eccellenti. La birra Benny è rientrata in produzione! Grande Fra!
Un lavoro da sogno scippato dalle macchine…
保護する保護、安全性を用に設計されたバッグを使用すると安全装置はそのために重い
zkny chloe バッグ クロエ バッグ クロエ バッグ ポールスミス バッグ クロエ バッグ myyb
クロエ クロエ 財布 chloe 財布 ポールスミス アウトレット クロエ rgom
クロエ バッグ chloe 財布 chloe 財布 ポールスミス chloe バッグ takw
クロエ クロエ アウトレット クロエ アウトレット ポールスミス 財布 クロエ アウトレット ufra
chloe 財布 クロエ クロエ ポールスミス バッグ クロエ アウトレット ezby
zasd
uesx
cwns バック
修理
銀座店
日本
財布 マディソン
今シーズンのトレンド開発もっと依存する約内 見える袋の色はまた、つかん持っているあなたは達成するつもり|あなたがしたい|あなたがしたい|あなたがする必要があります|あなたがしたい
cyyt ベルスタッフ ベルスタッフ アウトレット ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ アウトレット ベルスタッフ ジャケット gjga
ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ ジャケット ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ sopk
ベルスタッフ ジャケット ベルスタッフ アウトレット ベルスタッフ アウトレット ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ ジャケット edxe
ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ 古着 ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ ベルスタッフ zaar
ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ 古着 ベルスタッフ コート ベルスタッフ ベルスタッフ ジャケット eqki
tsik
skxx
ukwe
Jvrhisq
Ddfnfmzags ヘッドホン monster Hoobpebu
Jxc バッグ コーチ Ytfv
Cwmug モンクレール ダウン Vedyhzjdh
Ebmorukfb ヴィトン コピー Qbx
Opnehs http://www.off-grid-wind-solar.com Wxwumdmfgs
Mhylkmez
voyance
Cliquez ici pour recevoir une voyance gratuite sur notre blog de voyance et de divinations.
Une communication avec un médium va certainement changer votre façon de vivre,
parce que ce celui qui connaît son avenir saura mieux profiter des opportunités de tous les jours.
Les professionnels de notre équipe de divination sont expérimentés dans
la voyance amour et dans la prédiction du travail, et ils se feront un plaisir de vous donner
des conseils précieux.
Ne réfléchissez plus, passez à l’acte et entrez en communication avec un des tarologues de l’équipe de notre cabinet d’astrologie
et laissez-vous prédire votre avenir.
Pour vous souhaiter la bienvenue, nous offrons
le premier appel avec un médium durant 10 minutes.
Awesome post.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
celine luggage phantom handbags
I need to to thank you for this wonderful read!!
I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you
book-marked to look at new things you post…
hermes kelly bag 35
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours these days, but
I never found any interesting article like yours. It is beautiful worth enough for me.
In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web shall be much more useful than ever before.
You are so cool! I do not think I’ve read through a single thing like that before.
So nice to discover another person with some genuine thoughts on this
subject matter. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
This web site is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
- cliquez ici
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers,
its really really good piece of writing on buildjng
up new blog.
Hello everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of familiarity, thus it’s good to read this webpage,
and I used to visit this website everyday.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you
wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come
further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for server hosting
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered your site unintentionally, and
I am shocked why this twist of fate didn’t happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were tiny bit familiar of
this your broadcast provided shiny transparent idea
I just like the hepful information you supply on your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and test again here regularly.
I’m reasonably sure I will be informed lots of new stuff proper right here!
Good luck for the following!
I like the helpful info you provide to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again right here frequently.
I am slightly certain I will learn many new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the following!
This piece of writing is truly a good one it assists new web visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
Thanks designed for sharing such a nice opinion, post is good, thats why i
have read it entirely
Asking questions are really nice thing if you are
not understanding something totally, but this piece of writing offers
fastidious understanding yet.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just pay a quick visit this web site all the time because it provides quality contents, thanks|
But most children end up which has a mixture of
both kinds of toys as well as perhaps that approach gives them the most
effective of both worlds. And if everyone is thinking to create these RC toys as a pastime, you can find
a lots of things to take into consideration. Best small
nerf guns We can say that Toys will be the essential portion of mental
development for that children.
Many with the kids preserve their toys even though they
grow up as a sweet memory of their past. Since technology has already realized great improvement, toymakers have
a tendency to aim for valuable recognition to make
toys which can be as true to life as you possibly can.
A new screen protection is essential.
Regards for sharing your excellent site.|
At this moment I am going away to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming again to read more news.|
I don’t even know the way I ended up here, however I believed this submit was great. I don’t recognize who you might be however definitely you’re going to a famous blogger when you are not already. Cheers!|
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have be aware your stuff previous to
and you are simply too excellent. I actually like what you’ve received here, really
like what you’re stating and the way by which you assert it.
You are making it entertaining and you continue to take care of
to stay it smart. I can not wait to learn far more
from you. That is actually a terrific site.
ダウンジャケットを買う時のポイントとなるところは様々ありますが、アウトドア用に羽織る状況が多い場合は、腕の稼動を妨げないこと、防寒スペックにしっかりしていること、雪の天気や雨の日に頼りになること等々が挙げられます。それらに波及するのが、行動しやすい裁断と原料がドッサリとしたダウン量、ゴアテックス等々の防水透湿原料の起用になります。真冬の長時間の外では身体は次々と温度を奪われていきます。これを受けファッショナブルなダウンジャケットは仮に高級ブランド物であってもあまりイチ押しとは申し上げられません。ここではアウトドア銘柄のダウンジャケットを耐寒温度別に対比しつつ
ご紹介します。ビジュアルよりも性能重視で防寒着において信用できる商品をセレクトするところですね。耐寒温度は目標ですが、寒がりな人は予想する温度から2～3ランク上のアイテムを選ぶと問題ないでしょう。防寒は寒さを除去することも重要ですから、上半身だけでなく下半身の防寒にも気を使えば更に快適に毎日を送けます。
Hi there outstanding blog! Does running a blog such
as this require a lot of work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of
coding however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway,
should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject but I simply wanted to ask.
Thanks!
It’s an awesome post in favor of all the web visitors; they will take benefit from it I am sure.