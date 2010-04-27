TA 043 – Haiku
Nel mondo dell’open source, pochi eventi si dimostrano dirompenti come l’arrivo di un nuovo sistema operativo.
Recentemente la ribalta di Haiku, il sistema operativo erede di BeOS, ha generato parecchia curiosità e molte aspettative.
Andrea Bernardi [twitter], veterano della community italiana e Andrea Anzani, sviluppatore, ci introdurranno questo innovativo sistema operativo, tutto da scoprire e così profondamente diverso da ciò che abbiamo conosciuto fino ad oggi.
Link:
Haiku Italia
Haiku (sito ufficiale)
Il tuo Sistema
Haikuware, software for Haiku
bebits
BePodder
Test di WebPositive (video) – IE9 Platform demos.
Intervista a Bryan Leavengood
Le Icone di Zumi
Eventi:
29 Aprile 2010 – Mono Day @ Unisa
30 Aprile 2010 – GameCon (Napoli)
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Mah! Quando si dicono le coincidenze…
Un collega mi manda una mail citando gli haiku (i componimenti poetici), io gli rispondo con un haiku e tu… arrivi con un episodio su Haiku (il SO)
Nulla su Tecnica Arcana è casuale, caro Peppe
Ah ah hah!!
Carlo ! come al solito solletichi la mia curiosità .. stasera scarico ed installo tutto !!! Grande come sempre e complimenti agli ospiti .
PS ci becchiamo su Twitter!!!
Ma su iTunes ancora non è scaricabile!
@omonimo ci sta ci sta! Ed è una goduria geek come al solito! Grazie Carlo!
L’iBominevole è imperscrutabile nelle sue elucubrazioni, ma se fai un click con il destro (o corrispondente mac) e aggiorni il feed vedrai che trovi l’episodio pochi secondi dopo che è stato caricato.
e Lunedì e’ il 10 Maggio …. si schiudera’ il velo sul nuovo haiku. sono quasi deciso a provarlo su un vecchio pIII con radeon 7500 per acquisite da un cam analogica e magari registrare e fare streaming su lan. accetto suggerimenti.
Non sono ancora riuscito ad ascoltarmi la puntata pero vista la pubblicita fatta da TA nom mi sembra che Haiku sia poi cosi differente dal beos del 2001. Mi sembra eccezionale che il progetto e stato fatto in opensource completamente ed e una ottima cosa che lo sviluppo abbia portato il progetto ad uno stato funzionale, pero non vedo cosa abbia di speciale. Se guardo Linux dal 2001 in poi Ubuntu ha fatto passi enormi dalle distribuzioni Redhat e Mandrake di una volta.
E vero Haiku dovrebbe essere velocissimo, lo era gia Beos nel 2000 quando usavamo Win2000/NT e XP, ma una piattaforma e flessibile e moderna quanto e il framework e il linguaggo di programmazione che la sopporta. Per questo applaudo a Haiku ma dico che OSX e Linux si sono evoluti maggiormente in questi anni. Beos era un esperimento e un modello che molti volevano emulare. Guardate adesso lo stato del Amigaos, workbench che va puramente sulla piattaforma PPC. Sinceramente dopo Beos ho cambiato piattaforma e uso OSX esclusivamente. Haiku lo proverei su un laptop di scorsa generazione perche penso abbia performance migliori di linux comparando il memory footprint e servirebbe benissimo come una macchina per il web, le mail e qualche video qua e la. Bravi i sviluppatori del Haiku e Bebits(mamma che ricordi,… ).
