TA 044 – Ai miei tempi non c’era HTML5
Il sogno del cloud computing è vecchio quanto la diffusione di Internet tra il grande pubblico, ma solo in tempi recenti è maturato a tal punto da essere effettivamente realizzabile.
Vediamo come HTML5 può portare ad una maggiore interoperabilità per la nascente piattaforma applicativa sul Web, perché per la prima volta una nuova versione dello standard interessa anche il grande pubblico e come mai la definizione di un codec per la parte video sembra generare divisioni ed ostacoli insormontabili.
Link:
HTML5 Presentation
HTML5 Demos
Creare Wolfenstein 3D con HTML5
Un demo “Giocabile”
HTML5 Video (wiki)
OSNews: Why Our Civilization’s Video Art and Culture is Threatened by the MPEG-LA
Engadget: Know Your Rights: H.264, patent licensing, and you
StreamingMedia.com: Ogg, MPEG LA, and Submarine Patents
Ars Technica: Decoding the HTML 5 video codec debate
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
No related posts.
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to
say that I have really loved surfing around your weblog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write agaion very
soon!
It’s awesome in support of me to have a site, which is good for mmy know-how.
thanks admin
Make a Program
each time i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and that is also
happening with this article which I am reading now.
If you desire to improve your knowledge simply keep visiting
this site and be updated with the most recent news posted here.