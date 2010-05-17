Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 044 – Ai miei tempi non c’era HTML5

TA 044 – Ai miei tempi non c’era HTML5

17 maggio 2010 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [45:45m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Il sogno del cloud computing è vecchio quanto la diffusione di Internet tra il grande pubblico, ma solo in tempi recenti è maturato a tal punto da essere effettivamente realizzabile.

Vediamo come HTML5 può portare ad una maggiore interoperabilità per la nascente piattaforma applicativa sul Web, perché per la prima volta una nuova versione dello standard interessa anche il grande pubblico e come mai la definizione di un codec per la parte video sembra generare divisioni ed ostacoli insormontabili.

Link:

HTML5 Presentation
HTML5 Demos
Creare Wolfenstein 3D con HTML5
Un demo “Giocabile”

HTML5 Video (wiki)
OSNews: Why Our Civilization’s Video Art and Culture is Threatened by the MPEG-LA
Engadget: Know Your Rights: H.264, patent licensing, and you
StreamingMedia.com: Ogg, MPEG LA, and Submarine Patents
Ars Technica: Decoding the HTML 5 video codec debate

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , ,
  1. discussion groups
    17 ottobre 2014 a 6:58 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to
    say that I have really loved surfing around your weblog posts.

    After all I’ll be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write agaion very
    soon!

  2. esl activities
    20 gennaio 2015 a 4:17 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    It’s awesome in support of me to have a site, which is good for mmy know-how.

    thanks admin

  3. esl lessons plans food
    3 febbraio 2015 a 18:49 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    Make a Program

  4. pulsa murah
    27 febbraio 2015 a 11:45 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    each time i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and that is also
    happening with this article which I am reading now.

  5. deaura
    1 novembre 2017 a 14:07 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    If you desire to improve your knowledge simply keep visiting
    this site and be updated with the most recent news posted here.

  1. 27 giugno 2016 a 23:10 | #1
    Google