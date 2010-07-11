Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 047 – Fotografia Digitale: Rise of EVIL

TA 047 – Fotografia Digitale: Rise of EVIL

11 luglio 2010 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [56:31m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Inizia la programmazione estiva di Tecnica Arcana e torna Danilo Olivieri a parlarci di tecnologia e tecnica della fotografia digitale.

Danilo analizza per noi l’ultima novità della fotografia digitale: le fotocamere EVIL: premesso che tutto ciò che è evil è benvenuto da queste parti, c’è davvero bisogno di un nuovo formato?

Come funziona il nuovo sensore Back-Illuminated? Reso popolare dall’iPhone 4, rappresenta il futuro della fotografia digitale?

I buoni consigli per l’estate, fotografare fuochi d’artificio, che attrezzatura  portare in vacanza.

Trovate Danilo Olivieri, i suoi consigli e i suoi scatti su:

www.oldany.it
Twitter.com/oldany
OLdAnY@Flickr.com

Vi piacciono le foto di Danilo? Potete ordinarne una stampa su tela!

Link:

Fotocamere Electronic Viewfinder Interchangeable Lens
Back-illuminated sensor
Sony Alpha NEX-5
Ricoh GXR

Siti di fotografia digitale:

http://www.dcresource.com/ – recensioni macchine
http://www.steves-digicams.com/ – recensioni macchine
http://www.dpreview.com/ -  recensioni e preview di tutto ciò che ruota attorno alla fotografia
http://www.pixel-peeper.com/ – sito per valutare le fotografie scattate con una macchina specifica e con uno specifico obiettivo.
http://mugtug.com/darkroom/ – fotoritocco online HTML5

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Comunicate con noi  o catturate fotoni attraverso il tag #tecnicaarcana !

Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
 Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , ,
  1. Wilhemina
    3 novembre 2016 a 3:43 | #1
    Rispondi | Cita

    There are some employees at the Division of the Treasury who
    continue to misdirect several of the documents which is presented by a
    secured celebration to the Secretary of the Treasury by mislabeling
    them as Treasury Securities (they are not Treasury Securities )
    then they are forwarded to the Bureau of Public Debt rather then send them to the Evaluation and Handle Division of the IRS and
    the UCC Contract Trust.

  2. flower patterns for tattoos
    6 novembre 2016 a 5:06 | #2
    Rispondi | Cita

    It even occurs that some generic styles are made by artists who do not have sufficient
    understanding or adequate background on tattooing.

  3. James
    16 novembre 2016 a 12:01 | #3
    Rispondi | Cita

    I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog
    that’s both educative and engaging, and let me tell you,
    you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something which not
    enough folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I found this in my
    hunt for something concerning this.

  4. candida diet cure yeast infection
    1 dicembre 2016 a 16:33 | #4
    Rispondi | Cita

    Once a yeast infection has been cared for and heals, it will be important that an proprietor is especially aware
    of the bulldog’s facial wrinkles to avoid future infections.

  5. build workbench table saw
    3 dicembre 2016 a 2:10 | #5
    Rispondi | Cita

    The detail on the upper back of the bench is a piece of old decorative iron that I have had for
    years.

  6. water sanitation system definition
    18 dicembre 2016 a 15:07 | #6
    Rispondi | Cita

    Offered recommendations and these results it appeared a in the 600 gallon range will not be unsuitable for our short-term
    needs.

Pagine dei commenti
1 ... 11 12 13 288
  1. 11 luglio 2010 a 18:01 | #1
    Tweets that mention TA 047 – Fotografia Digitale: Rise of EVIL | Tecnica Arcana Podcast — Topsy.com
  2. 10 luglio 2013 a 13:09 | #2
    Sean Kowalski of the Newport
  3. 13 luglio 2013 a 11:53 | #3
    you’ll secure your automobile car keys mr Burgler
  4. 19 luglio 2013 a 12:05 | #4
    every single need start using their own real brand names
  5. 19 luglio 2013 a 14:53 | #5
    I had not one matter
  6. 19 luglio 2013 a 16:40 | #6
    As compared to that
  7. 19 luglio 2013 a 23:58 | #7
    calorie shifting meal plans you create only require first figure out
  8. 20 luglio 2013 a 11:07 | #8
    in Edadditionallyburgh Nottgham
  9. 20 luglio 2013 a 11:08 | #9
    a internal
  10. 20 luglio 2013 a 13:21 | #10
    graduating can be making anyone loonie
  11. 20 luglio 2013 a 13:38 | #11
    Cependant
  12. 21 luglio 2013 a 0:09 | #12
    Once you decided on a catalog provide for and earn your first factor
  13. 21 luglio 2013 a 0:54 | #13
    not that long ago
  14. 21 luglio 2013 a 5:38 | #14
    completely:that is the nice looking and as well
  15. 21 luglio 2013 a 6:21 | #15
    he Walst is it being simply specialized and has carried on the Three
  16. 21 luglio 2013 a 9:37 | #16
    Both inulin but psyllium have the same complication description
  17. 21 luglio 2013 a 12:09 | #17
    researchers right from Ajou as well as college their school of medica
  18. 21 luglio 2013 a 13:38 | #18
    my two democrats have previously was introduced the media
  19. 21 luglio 2013 a 19:39 | #19
    Stagnation: In internet promotion it is reasonably easy to attain a d
  20. 22 luglio 2013 a 19:55 | #20
    A louisiana bank loan is hard to have the particular prices towards m
  21. 23 luglio 2013 a 8:53 | #21
    during the time making japanese youths for the purpose of ownership
  22. 23 luglio 2013 a 8:55 | #22
    Among regarding the routine charms close by
  23. 23 luglio 2013 a 14:02 | #23
    NeuillysurSeine
  24. 24 luglio 2013 a 9:35 | #24
    fix meeting places for you to reasonably impart a backlink to your we
  25. 24 luglio 2013 a 14:24 | #25
    The Motley Fool’s intent is to help worldwide make investments
  26. 24 luglio 2013 a 21:12 | #26
    The rocky hills associated with co fascinate plenty of open air clien
  27. 25 luglio 2013 a 4:47 | #27
    los angeles Pass"red wines hop on bus
  28. 25 luglio 2013 a 4:49 | #28
    A opposite number of predominantly cause and effect
  29. 25 luglio 2013 a 6:07 | #29
    the market to be inside Budapest is actually highly available
  30. 25 luglio 2013 a 7:42 | #30
    that resulted in the idea of some pot transaction fee
  31. 25 luglio 2013 a 7:53 | #31
    Let’s get the hang of the dodo
  32. 25 luglio 2013 a 11:10 | #32
    ones movie may be reasonably smaller and as well nighty
  33. 25 luglio 2013 a 11:22 | #33
    the last face continues achingly sympathetic to everybody
  34. 25 luglio 2013 a 13:32 | #34
    It could be the causes some users see fundamental i3 residence but no
  35. 25 luglio 2013 a 15:06 | #35
    Even essential
  36. 25 luglio 2013 a 20:39 | #36
    you will find ways that one can learn hypnotherapy appropriate
  37. 26 luglio 2013 a 6:35 | #37
    as doctor’s transcriptionist
  38. 26 luglio 2013 a 9:17 | #38
    quite a number of starchy foodstuffs were brightness upon the gastroi
  39. 26 luglio 2013 a 10:03 | #39
    so prequels switch
  40. 27 luglio 2013 a 18:49 | #40
    moreover natrual enviroment behind family trees
  41. 28 luglio 2013 a 14:06 | #41
    Whatever the explanation for the pessimism have been
  42. 5 maggio 2014 a 9:53 | #42
    web design
  43. 5 maggio 2014 a 16:37 | #43
    hacker un compte facebook
  44. 9 maggio 2014 a 3:03 | #44
    Jon
  45. 17 maggio 2014 a 13:42 | #45
    śmieszne koszulki hurtownia upominków
  46. 20 maggio 2014 a 3:19 | #46
    チェック
  47. 4 giugno 2014 a 11:22 | #47
    Swelling particularly within the arms Nike Free Run321 | Singapore Forex
  48. 7 giugno 2014 a 6:58 | #48
    buying pain pills online
  49. 18 giugno 2014 a 10:50 | #49
    LangleySpenceDiamonds
  50. 2 luglio 2014 a 5:11 | #50
    creative ways to make money
  51. 22 luglio 2014 a 1:48 | #51
    browse around this site
  52. 23 luglio 2014 a 3:41 | #52
    Discount Men’s Nike San Francisco 49ers #94 Justin Smith Elite Red Team Color C Patch,San Francisco 49ers-Justin Smith Jersey
  53. 23 luglio 2014 a 3:53 | #53
    Washington Wizards Custom White Home Jersey,Custom NBA Jerseys
  54. 25 luglio 2014 a 7:21 | #54
    esee knives
  55. 30 luglio 2014 a 12:15 | #55
    Home Health Care Agency Florida
  56. 14 agosto 2014 a 8:54 | #56
    weight loss
  57. 22 agosto 2014 a 3:00 | #57
    please click the next site
  58. 22 agosto 2014 a 17:53 | #58
    Orlando Web Marketing
  59. 23 agosto 2014 a 1:28 | #59
    Orlando Urology Clinic
  60. 7 novembre 2014 a 20:27 | #60
    learn more