TA 047 – Fotografia Digitale: Rise of EVIL
Inizia la programmazione estiva di Tecnica Arcana e torna Danilo Olivieri a parlarci di tecnologia e tecnica della fotografia digitale.
Danilo analizza per noi l’ultima novità della fotografia digitale: le fotocamere EVIL: premesso che tutto ciò che è evil è benvenuto da queste parti, c’è davvero bisogno di un nuovo formato?
Come funziona il nuovo sensore Back-Illuminated? Reso popolare dall’iPhone 4, rappresenta il futuro della fotografia digitale?
I buoni consigli per l’estate, fotografare fuochi d’artificio, che attrezzatura portare in vacanza.
Trovate Danilo Olivieri, i suoi consigli e i suoi scatti su:
www.oldany.it
Twitter.com/oldany
OLdAnY@Flickr.com
Vi piacciono le foto di Danilo? Potete ordinarne una stampa su tela!
Link:
Fotocamere Electronic Viewfinder Interchangeable Lens
Back-illuminated sensor
Sony Alpha NEX-5
Ricoh GXR
Siti di fotografia digitale:
http://mugtug.com/darkroom/ – fotoritocco online HTML5
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Comunicate con noi o catturate fotoni attraverso il tag #tecnicaarcana !
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
