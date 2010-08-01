TA 049 – Lost: Variare la Costante (televisiva)
Un giorno ci ritroveremo ad osservare la linea temporale del mezzo televisivo, talmente mutato da essere irriconoscibile, chiedendoci quali siano state le pietre miliari della rivoluzione.
Una bandierina dovrà necessariamente essere posizionata il 22 settembre 2004.
Sulla bandierina ci sarà scritto: LOST.
Lost ha stravolto il concetto di Viral Marketing, di Alternate Reality Game, di comunicazione via internet, raggiungendo livelli di complessità narrativa, tecnica e sociale mai sfiorati prima d’ora.
Esploreremo ogni aspetto della presenza online e non di Lost con Paolo Marzola, Paolo Trubiano e Nicola Zorzi, cercando di capire come è cambiato il rapporto televisione/nuovi media, il rapporto produttore/consumatore televisivo, tentando di ricostruire l’intricato puzzle delle attività extra-televisive che hanno contribuito a rendere Lost un’esperienza meta-narrativa e cross-mediale unica nel suo genere, garantendo ad essa un posto nella storia della comunicazione (quasi) di massa.
NOTA: L’episodio non contiene spoiler sulla trama televisiva di Lost.
I nostri ospiti:
Paolo Marzola (Glorfindel) [ Twitter | Il blog di Paolo Marzola ]
Paolo Trubiano (Faramir) [ Twitter | La Lavagna di Faraday ]
Nicola Zorzi (Il Mojo) [ Twitter | Mucho Mojo ]
Link:
Alternate Reality Game (ARG)
Link Lostpedia:
(Attenzione. Questi argomenti sono stati citati in trasmissione. Approfondire significa imbattersi in potenziali spoiler sulla trama extra-televisiva di Lost)
Lost: ARGs.
Hanso Foundation.
Valenzetti Equation.
Rachel Blake.
Lost: Missing Pieces.
Apollo Chocolate Bars.
Citati:
Babylon 5 ’s Use of the Internet – Twin Peaks – Pioneer One - The Event
Intro:
Rachel Blake @ Comicon 2006 – Mysteries of the Universe
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Comunicate con noi o scoprite oranghi di 105 anni attraverso il tag #tecnicaarcana !
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
No related posts.
Push/pull sled, three OLY (Olympic Weight) plates.
Crossfit is een versmelting van alle sporten samen.
When I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!
nike schoenen dames air max http://microtask.nl/?nl-nike-schoenen-dames-air-max-4816.html
Et’ѕ ѕo are ϲᥙrrently seeking tο generate income online ɑnd ѕay you’re a
newbie for the wߋrld oof sales, Ьսt уou’re starting ԝith a ⅼittle startup budget.
With our new NJ Prom Limo fleet of beautiful limos, traditional Rolls Royce & Bentley, amazing SUV
stretch limos (Hummer Limo, Navigator Limo Escalade
Limo) and Luxury Limo Coach Party Buses in NJ, you’re positive to seek out
the experience that will make you and your folks stand out from the gang.
Check out our wonderful NJ – NY Prom Prom Limo Prices and Deals!
Call your regular dentist.
For a website, a great internet hosting is immensely mandatory.
Hosting provides the foundation of your site, enterprise
and brand. If there’s any server downtime, it may well doubtlessly
damage that you have deliberate and built for these long years.
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people on this subject, but
you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking
forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi to all, the contents existing at this website are truly awesome for people experience, well, keep up the nice work
fellows.
This piece of writing is genuinely a pleasant one it helps new
net viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
I was recommended this blog through my cousin. I’m no longer sure whether or not this publish
is written by means of him as no one else understand such
particular about my problem. You are amazing!
Thank you!
She is a resident of Chicago suburb. Contact the Benefit
Link. Aspartic acid is a nonessential amino acid that assists in the
production of glucose and stimulates glutamate receptors.
She is a resident of Chicago suburb. Studies reveal that MSM absorption in the stomach
is that it is attached to proteins and absorbed into the connective tissues of the joints.
It is better to start early rather than waiting for long.
This article gives clear idea for the new visitors of blogging, that truly how to do
blogging.
Sid’s expertise in growing excessive efficiency gross sales teams as well as leveraging
assets to empower strategic partnerships gives him the data,
know-how, braveness and compassion to elevate any sales and advertising organization to exciting new heights.
“) Contact the Prometric Candidate Services Call Center at 800-696-2722 or Prometric. The financial reports may include profit-and-loss statements and expense reports. The conflict arises when a certain goal is achieved but the return never seems to be at the same level of your expectations.
Check out our other companies, too!
If yοu get Master Resell гights, it wiⅼl be poszsible tо sell thee software, ᥱ-book or
PDF file, ѕometimes video series ɑs աell foг cash yyou choose, ߋr jᥙst gіve it away to ʏour subscribers.
Sky-scrappers mаy also be jusxt ⅼike banner ads,
nevertҺeless the difference іѕ tɦey гun vertically arund tɦe wweb page.
ΤҺe choices endless fоr the budding businessperson aiming tоo enter retail sales.
It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this site and reading the views of all mates regarding this paragraph, while I am also zealous of getting familiarity.
We manufacture and purchase massive portions of small folding bikes from respected factories abroad, so our prospects can enjoy
the perfect compact folding bikes for less.
Our folding bicycles supply the latest state-of-the-artwork designs and ship each
reliability and performance. We’ve been in enterprise since 2001 and have at all times been devoted to providing
great commuter bikes at the lowest costs with the perfect customer service within the business.
You can fit two FUBi in Smart automotive!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for vestige
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
I every timе used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of net therefore from noѡ I аm
usіng net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
Thanks for some other great article. Where else may anybody get
that type of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.
It’s awesome to pay a visit this web page and reading the views of all friends on the topic of this piece of writing, while I am also eager of getting experience.|
The Arabian Wildlife Centre (Sharjah’s Desert Park) in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
As a result of the strain blasting into the
gasoline hose, the tank goes into verify.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it
up all over the internet without my authorization.
Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d
truly appreciate it.
Or think about finding yourself in the Bahamas where most of
your accommodations are paid for… plus touring a local zoo and swimming
with dolphins on a nearby island, all without spending a dime.
借入とは金融機関から少額のお金を融通してもらう事です。お金を借りたいと思ったとすると保証人になってくれる人や担保となる物が必要になります。
ですが、キャッシングであれば人的担保や物的担保を用意することはないのです。
本人だと確認可能な書類さえあったらほとんどの場合、融資を受けられます。
Garden soil, even iff it is wealthy with nutrients, is simply too heavy for your potted herbs.
If you wish for to increase your experience just keep
visiting this website and be updated with the newest gossip posted here.
I blog quite often and I really appreciate your content.
This great article has really peaked my interest.
I will bookmark your website and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I opted in for your Feed as well.
Around six months in the past, one officer jumped from a $425,000 salary at a giant hedge fund within the Midwest, to an $800,000 one on the west coast,
Wachtel stated.
Just visit any online music store and download songs for free.
com is music industry information source that connects its visitors to every music memorabilia and unlimited music posters for your Musical Needs,
dream or desire. My brother was a drummer and my sister was a pianist and
a singer.
Ostatecznie naszego lodówkowego gościa pożegnaliśmy i
przenieśliśmy na trawnik.
I know this web page presents quality depending posts and extra data,
is there any other site which gives these kinds of information in quality?
ӏ everу tіme usеd tο study paragraph іn news papers
ƅut now as I am a usеr ߋf weeb tһerefore fгom now I am uusing net for articles օr reviews, thanks tօ web.