TA 050 – Burden NOT TA with your chaff!
Torna (temporaneamente) Tecnica Arcana dopo una pausa estiva insolitamente lunga e come Andrew Ryan è qui per farvi una domanda:
“E’ possibile, a due anni di distanza dal lancio ufficiale, parlare per un’ora e mezza di un gioco del quale si conosce solo il nome, un teaser ed un pugno di immagini?”.
Se il nome contiene la stringa “Bioshock” e le keyword sono “Irrational Games” && “Ken Levine” la risposta non può che essere true.
Con l’acclamato Alessandro Martellotta, e per la prima volta su Tecnica Arcana, Gabriele Visconti (aka TheOneElectronic) abbiamo passato una serata a sviscerare presente, passato e futuro della saga di Bioshock, per arrivare al fulcro della trasmissione: cosa possiamo aspettarci da BIOSHOCK INFINITE?
Abbiamo analizzato per voi tutto il materiale disponibile fino ad ora, speculando sullo scenario, sui collegamenti con la saga originale, sull’ambientazione storica, sui personaggi, l’infulenza letteraria, artistica e politica, senza trascurare i nuovi elementi di gameplay e storytelling.
Raggiungete i nostri ospiti su:
Alessandro Martellotta [blog|facebook|twitter]
Gabriele Visconti [blog|twitter]
Links:
Irrational Games
Making of Bioshock Infinite Trailer
Bioshock Infinite
GameInformer Bioshock Infinite Hub
VG247 Ken Levine Interview
Bioshock Wikia
Citati:
Eugenetica negli Stati Uniti – Thomas Pynchon – Pinkerton NDA – TA 020 Speciale Bioshock
Il GamePlay video sarà disponibile il 21/09 su XBOX Live e 22/09 su internet. Appuntamento nei commenti per discuterne insieme!
Con tutta probabilità questo è l’ultimo episodio italiano di Tecnica Arcana. Le trasmissioni riprenderanno al più presto possibile dai TA-Studios di Riga (LV).
Non trovate che abbia qualcosa di Rapture?
Per rimanere aggiornati su questa nuova avventura e sullo stato di Tecnica Arcana, potete seguirmi su Twitter, iscrivervi al gruppo di Facebook e naturalmente, scrivermi!
A presto, amici miei!
Carlo.
No related posts.
Quality articles or reviews is the main to be a focus
for the users to pay a visit the web site, that’s what
this web site is providing.
But the next moment finance problems causes helplessness and paralyses your spirits
and ties your dreams in the shackles of financial problems.
Extreme Convenience – Buyers with bad credit car financing problems can finance and buy a car
at the same time, which is time saving as well.
They will now have to pay a minimal amount of money that too on an installment basis without ever
worrying about how to repay a bulk amount of money at the
end of the loan term.
Hello There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This is a very neatly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra
of your helpful info. Thank you for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
1 Kelley 2006 Da House of Lies Season 4 dvd release date vid E. the first heats. monster is to the NCIS director Gilmore,House of Lies Season 4 dvd release date.The United States is the first to determine the national bird in the world the answers are as follows: Page 1/3″ “NCIS” and “The Practice” and four US drama suddenly video site Lost Girl dvd off the
However, interests on long term loans are generally computed based
on the outstanding balance. They will not be at
rest until and unless you have achieved your long brewing dream.
Article Source: a car with adverse credit is not always easy unless you find the right company to deal with.
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness
in your post is just great and that i could suppose you are a professional in this subject.
Well along with your permission let me to snatch your feed to keep updated
with impending post. Thanks a million and please keep up the
gratifying work.
* Flexibility Lastly, find a financing method which provides flexibility when it comes to paying your loans.
Some of them may request for proof of income or employment.
This way you know exactly what interest rate you should be paying.
You possibly can encourage him or her to discover a technique to help
the younger person who was mistreated or alone, or to tell adults in school what she or
he sees.
http://lawyerbusinesscards.net/item,240929077716307568 No one imagines that a symphony is supposed to improve in quality as it goes along, or that the whole object of playing it is to reach the finale. The point of music is discovered in every moment of playing and listening to it. It is the same, I feel, with the greater part of our lives, and if we are unduly absorbed in improving them we may forget altogether to live them.
Un saludo desde Mexico y enhorabuena por la web
Little Areas is really a free-to-perform realtime strategy game above on iPad, iPhone and available
for iOS 7.
Wow, amazing blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
Small Realms is obviously not quite stingy having its advanced
currency, passing out it for returning everyday and finishing ambitions.
However, interests on long term loans are generally computed based on the outstanding balance.
They will not be at rest until and unless you have achieved your long brewing dream.
Jean Scheid, a Ford dealer, tells us how to negotiate the
best interest rates for new cars.
In other cases, a particular model of a car may be dropping from the market, or
perhaps the rates for the vehicle are increasing.
Mortgage Loan Amortization Due for the Current Month + Past Due Amount Defaulted
from Previous Month. Article Source: a car with adverse credit is not
always easy unless you find the right company to deal with.
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a
regular basis, this web page is in fact fastidious and the
users are actually sharing nice thoughts.
I really like reading through an article that will make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Many thanks for sharing this story. I am absolutely sick and tired of desperate for relevant and intelligent commentary on this subject.
Everyone today seem to go to extremes to either drive home their viewpoint or suggest that everybody else in the world is wrong.
thank you for your concise and relevant information.
I like reading through an article that will make
people think. Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!
Un beau voyage que tu nous offre a travers ce recit riche en passion,
en etonnement en emerveillement en decouverte.
Par contre, pour fonctionner, le velo elliptique doit
etre branche sur secteur, sauf s’il est équipé d’un système auto-générateur d’électricité.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i got here
to go back the desire?.I’m attempting to in finding issues to improve my web site!I guess its
good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!
A asian spouse was told live around three hundred numerous years through the
help of ingredients. Is this actually correct? Could this be permissible.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for memory training
Yo lo logré encontrar en una tienda experta en herramientas de cocina.
May I simply just say what a comfort to discover
a person that truly knows what they are discussing on the net.
You definitely realize how to bring a problem
to light and make it important. A lot more people should check this out and understand this side of your story.
I was surprised you are not more popular given that you surely possess the gift.
Sophisticated user interphase, graphics and design Themed
slots are best experienced in casino sites. It
often moves very fast, and it therefore tests the motor skills
and agility of its participants. There is no extra need to publicize about them, as star war
fanatics do not need reasons why they require playing this game.
In order tto more closely adhere to United Stafes policies, Cleos VIP Room does not brand itsellf as a casino outright.
Good day I am so grateful I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Google for something
else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and
a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked
it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.
Thanks for your marvelou posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
I will remesmber to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back from now on. I want to encourage you tto definitely
continue your great writing, have a nice day!
I’ve been surfing online more thzn three hours lately, but I never found any interesting article
like yours. It’s beautiful price sufficient
for me. In my opinion, if all webite owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net
will likely be a lot more ueful than ever before.
Drake’s Thank Me Later may have been the victim
of such a leak. t find the special material you want,
you can hop online to find specialty sites that can provide you with
what you need. The Salsa India (Bollywood Baile) Album by
Anand Bhatt is the ideal mix of electronica and tropical
music along with a multicultural reach.
Thanks , I have just been looking for information aoproximately this topic foor a long tiime
and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive about the supply?
Featurespace, a company founded by several members of the engineering department at Cambridge University
has developed software that uses behavioural analysis to
protect casinos, players and stock trading websites from fraudulent activities.
Modern times have seen so any technical and scientific developments.
The player pool could run in the hundreds of thousands
at any given time for popular games.
Thanks , I have just been searching for information approximately
this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve came upon so
far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain about
the source?
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn.
That is a very well written article. I will make sure to
bookmark it and return to learn extra of your helpful
info. Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly return.
There’s definately a great deal to know about this topic.
I like all of the points you have made.
I feel this is among the so much significant info for me. And i am satisfied
studying your article. But wanna statement on some general things,
The website taste is ideal, the articles is actually nice : D.
Excellent task, cheers
The best of Spa Music you ever heard!! Please visit – http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dB_dP2t-46o
Fastidious response in return of this question with solid arguments and telling all about that.
Hi everyone, it’s my first visit at this website, and piece of writing is genuinely
fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these content.
Unquestionably imagine that which you stated.
Your favourite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to take into account of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst people
consider issues that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest
and outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other folks can take a
signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
His lyrics, though often about peace and love also inspired the listener to
think, question society. This however is taken on a statement that Richie Sambora
previously released saying, “There’s no bad blood with me any more. When your first starting out with your digital photo album business, create business cards for yourself and start networking to get the word out about your services.
Zł odbędzie się pod koniec września (24-28) w Sobieniach
Królewskich pod Warszawą i zgromadzi czołówkę
cyklu Pro Golf Tour oraz najzdolniejszych polskich golfistów.
I delight in, cause I found exactly what I used to be taking
a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
Jurrasic WorldGame can be an action, exciting, and sport that was developed by Common Entertainment and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin, however the supplier is Luida.
I just like the valuable information you provide for your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here regularly.
I’m reasonably certain I will be informed lots of new stuff proper right here!
Good luck for the following!