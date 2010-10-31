TASH 05 – Speciale Halloween 2010 – DATA EXPUNGED
TECNICAARCANAHALLOWEENSPECIAL2010
[DATA EXPUNGED]
when less expected, evil rises
Nella notte di Halloween torna il più atteso appuntamento dell’anno! Lo Speciale Halloween di Tecnica Arcana!
Registrato con tecniche brevettate di distorsione spazio temporale, e montato per la prima volta nei prestigiosi TA-Studios di Riga, Latvija, ancora una volta con Francesco ci immergiamo nei più oscuri misteri della rete, come l’elusiva SCP Foundation, una organizzazione che protegge il genere umano da oggetti, creature e luoghi che mettono a rischio la normalità.
E ancora, chi si nasconde dietro la misteriosa morte di Philip Taylor Kramer, bassista dei leggendari Iron Butterfly, ma anche ingegnere aerospaziale, contractor del Dipartimento della Difesa statunitense, informatico e supposto inventore di un sistema di comunicazione in grado di trasmettere dati a velocità maggiori di quella della luce?
Scopriamolo insieme nell’ultimo episodio di Tecnica Arcana registrato in Italia con la partecipazione al completo di tutto lo staff di All About Apple, che si è gettato nella mischia dopo un’indimenticabile “Ultima Cena” con, non uno, ma due Barbeque per sollazzare i nostri palati il giorno prima della mia partenza per il gelido (per ora non molto) nord.
Link:
SCP Series – Gli Archivi della Fondazione
Philip Taylor Kramer (Wikipedia)
Philip Taylor Kramer: Is He In A Godda Da Vida?
Musica Utilizzata:
Action Finger – Let the Devil Out
The FuMP – Halloween by Steve Goodie
The FuMP – Halloween Night by Dino-Mike
Tratta da MusicAlley
Effetti sonori utilizzati:
Hal 1001 – Hal 3001 – Enthusiast Audience – Crowd cheering – To Be Booed 2 – harpsicord dream – door opens and shuts – elevator door opening – bologna asinelli tower collapse
Tratti dal Freesound Project
