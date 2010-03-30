Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 047 – Il Viaggio in Batisfera nella Baia dei Pirati

TAT 047 – Il Viaggio in Batisfera nella Baia dei Pirati

30 marzo 2010 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [51:04m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

batisferaSalite sulla Batisfera di Tecnica Arcana per un misterioso viaggio pre-festivo!

Baie dei Pirati irragiungibili, oscure cospirazioni, democrazie inesistenti, non fidatevi di  Barry, console che vi faranno sudare (ancora?), console che vi faranno lacrimare gli occhi…
Il tutto condito con una spruzzata di Twitter e Boxee!

Buon ascolto e soprattutto… Buona Pasqua da Tecnica Arcana!

Link:

LaBaia.net chiude … ma si raggiunge ancora da qui (e da migliaia di altri proxy).
Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA)
Why Mark Shuttleworth is Right.
Great Games with Silly Names.
Come potrebbe essere il Nintendo 3DS.
Come non sarà il Ninentdo 3DS.
Penne USB in Xbox360

Inoltre:
TA 037 – Stereoscopia 3D, storia e tecnologia
Lista degli Ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana su Twitter (Via Luca Palli)

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter (tag: #tecnicaarcana)!

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

