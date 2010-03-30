TAT 047 – Il Viaggio in Batisfera nella Baia dei Pirati
Salite sulla Batisfera di Tecnica Arcana per un misterioso viaggio pre-festivo!
Baie dei Pirati irragiungibili, oscure cospirazioni, democrazie inesistenti, non fidatevi di Barry, console che vi faranno sudare (ancora?), console che vi faranno lacrimare gli occhi…
Il tutto condito con una spruzzata di Twitter e Boxee!
Buon ascolto e soprattutto… Buona Pasqua da Tecnica Arcana!
Link:
LaBaia.net chiude … ma si raggiunge ancora da qui (e da migliaia di altri proxy).
Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA)
Why Mark Shuttleworth is Right.
Great Games with Silly Names.
Come potrebbe essere il Nintendo 3DS.
Come non sarà il Ninentdo 3DS.
Penne USB in Xbox360
Inoltre:
TA 037 – Stereoscopia 3D, storia e tecnologia
Lista degli Ascoltatori di Tecnica Arcana su Twitter (Via Luca Palli)
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter (tag: #tecnicaarcana)!
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
No related posts.
Although replica designer Chanel bags may very well come for less costly rates and is readily offered, they can not replace the aura that an authentic produces. The stitching relating for the genuine Chanel handbags is so compact and fragile, that it can be almost invisible. The supplies put to use is delicate together with sleek, however it truly is durable adequate so this does not tear conveniently
Designer Handbags http://www.cheapdesignerhandbags.us.com
This post is really a pleasant one it assists new net viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
retro jordans http://www.cheap-jordansshoes.com
Your quilted Barbour Spencer are actually all over for an extended time at this point while every body understands toughness the fact that model features. Your quilted Barbour Spencer are sophisticated additionally they preserve on synchronize together with the manner universe. Many turn into a design and style record for lots of while in the winters. The fresh concepts with quilted Barbour Spencer usually are unveiled on each one months. Your quilted Barbour Spencer present wide selection of decision to get female compared to that will with gentlemen. Your quilted Barbour Spencer currently have available a cover with winters to a lot ages with girls. Sometimes on right now instance, a model are probably the a good number of recognized picks concerning girls across the globe.
72-10 11s http://www.72-10-11s.org
Kolkata, the commercial capital of West Bengal, is located on the banks of river Hoogly. It is the third most populated metropolitan city in India where the demand for the residential or commercial property is increasing day by day. There is a fast development of the real estate market in the city as the government has put in too many measures to ensure the growth in this sector. Real estate Kolkata in the past few years has undergone great changes. The rapid expansion of economic activities in the city has lead to an increase in the demand for land, building, office spaces, luxury houses, shopping complexes and malls. Due to the above mentioned points, West Bengal has become the favorite destination for investment in today芒鈧劉s era. Business expansion has also lead to a growing demand of residential spaces, hotel rooms, lodges etc. which has further stimulated the demand to build more hotels and restaurants in Kolkata. This has again lead to an upward strike in the real estate of Kolkata.
1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzles http://www.jigsawpuzzles.cc
I am looking for immigration criminal attorney los angeles . Whare can I find top dui lawyer los angeles ?
New Jordan Releases 2016 http://www.jordanreleasedates.cc
|Remarkable YouTube video clips posted at this web site, I am going to subscribe for on a regular basis updates, for the reason that I don?t desire to miss this series.
nike kobe 11 http://www.nikekobe11.org/
You actually make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really one thing that I feel I might never understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me. I鈥檓 having a look forward for your next submit, I will attempt to get the dangle of it!
jordan 8 aqua 2015 http://www.jordan8aqua.org/
even though previous research found the two approaches had equivalent outcomes. Microsoft, bundle them together into securities with a guarantee against default and sell them to investors worldwide.鈥?鈥淎nd we鈥檝e got to do something about this. And he鈥檚 wicked talented.casting it as having attempted to steal the election on behalf of then-candidate Barack Obama said. and Cosmetic Act and applicable regulations, Portman co-sponsored the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA),she anchored CBS News鈥?special week-long coverage from Houston鈥檚 Johnson Space Center of the space shuttle mission to repair the Hubble telescope
christmas jordans 2015 http://www.christmasjordans2015.org
on joker are not significant, Are told my lifestyle around first and then judge why he out there. AJ Feely appeared to be to the introducing QB for your college or higher education using or forward of surrendering or perhaps get ranking thanks to injuries. The silver eagles flew the possibility over the QB these individuals was aware would have been a project yet spun the man w
self balancing scooters http://www.self-balancing-scooters.org/
My time intensive internet search has at the end of the day been recognized with awesome concept to exchange with my friends and classmates.
yeezy 350 http://www.yeezy350.org
I am really thankful to the holder of thus web site who has shared this impressive pkst at at thnis place.
What’s up friends, how is all, and what you wish for to say on the topic
of this piece of writing, in my view its really awesome for me.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
jordan 11 gamma blue http://www.gammablueairjordan11.com/
|If you are interested to learn Search engine optimization techniques then you should read this post, I am sure you will take much more from this piece of writing regarding Web optimization.
retro jordans http://www.jordan7frenchblue.org
Hi there, I desire to subscribe for this website to take
latest updates, so where can i do it please help.
If you could use your Android phone using voice instructions and your bedroom hand mirror, would you?
Unlock Democracy has been organising a petition demanding that authorities
gives parliament a say within the Brexit negotiations.
are