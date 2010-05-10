TAT 048 – Super 8
J.J. Abrams colpisce duro nel punto debole dei geek con il Viral Marketing della sua nuova “pellicola” Super 8. Linux, PDP-11, accesso remoto la fanno da padroni per cercare di scoprire cosa successe durante un misterioso trasferimento di “materiale” dall’Area 51 all’Ohio, nel ‘79. Tecnica Arcana indaga.
Inoltre…
Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx spalanca scenari promettenti ed innovativi per il mondo dei sistemi operativi open source. Torna quindi un approfondimento sulla distribuzione più amata, e i suoi futuri sviluppi, senza dimenticare qualche consiglio per chi si avvicina a Linux per la prima volta e vuole partire con il piede giusto.
Link:
Super 8 Sito Ufficiale.
Scariest Thing I Ever Saw – Viral Marketing for hardcore nerds
SlashFilm, analisi di inizio campagna per Super 8
Il Trailer di Super 8 Trasmesso durante Iron Man 2.
L’esaustivo Topic su Unfiction, dove si compie il duro lavoro di indagine
Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx
Mark Shuttleworth introduce i Windicators.
TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere…
E’ anche tempo di provare l’Alpha2 di Haiku!
Enrico Colombini torna a scrivere con Locusta Temporis per Quinta di Copertina
Posta:
Optoma Pico Pk102
Carlo Gubitosa: Hacker, scienziati e pionieri
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
