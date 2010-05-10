J.J. Abrams colpisce duro nel punto debole dei geek con il Viral Marketing della sua nuova “pellicola” Super 8. Linux, PDP-11, accesso remoto la fanno da padroni per cercare di scoprire cosa successe durante un misterioso trasferimento di “materiale” dall’Area 51 all’Ohio, nel ‘79. Tecnica Arcana indaga.

Inoltre…

Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx spalanca scenari promettenti ed innovativi per il mondo dei sistemi operativi open source. Torna quindi un approfondimento sulla distribuzione più amata, e i suoi futuri sviluppi, senza dimenticare qualche consiglio per chi si avvicina a Linux per la prima volta e vuole partire con il piede giusto.

Link:

Super 8 Sito Ufficiale.

Scariest Thing I Ever Saw – Viral Marketing for hardcore nerds

SlashFilm, analisi di inizio campagna per Super 8

Il Trailer di Super 8 Trasmesso durante Iron Man 2.

L’esaustivo Topic su Unfiction, dove si compie il duro lavoro di indagine

Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx

Mark Shuttleworth introduce i Windicators.

TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere…

E’ anche tempo di provare l’Alpha2 di Haiku!

Enrico Colombini torna a scrivere con Locusta Temporis per Quinta di Copertina

Posta:

Optoma Pico Pk102

Carlo Gubitosa: Hacker, scienziati e pionieri

Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance

Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

No related posts.