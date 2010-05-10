Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 048 – Super 8

TAT 048 – Super 8

10 maggio 2010 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [65:51m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

J.J. Abrams colpisce duro nel punto debole dei geek con il Viral Marketing della sua nuova “pellicola” Super 8. Linux, PDP-11, accesso remoto la fanno da padroni per cercare di scoprire cosa successe durante un misterioso trasferimento di “materiale” dall’Area 51 all’Ohio, nel ‘79. Tecnica Arcana indaga.

Inoltre…

Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx spalanca scenari promettenti ed innovativi per il mondo dei sistemi operativi open source. Torna quindi un approfondimento sulla distribuzione più amata, e i suoi futuri sviluppi, senza dimenticare qualche consiglio per chi si avvicina a Linux per la prima volta e vuole partire con il piede giusto.

Link:

Super 8 Sito Ufficiale.
Scariest Thing I Ever Saw – Viral Marketing for hardcore nerds :-)
SlashFilm, analisi di inizio campagna per Super 8
Il Trailer di Super 8 Trasmesso durante Iron Man 2.
L’esaustivo Topic su Unfiction, dove si compie il duro lavoro di indagine

Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx
Mark Shuttleworth introduce i Windicators.
TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere…
E’ anche tempo di provare l’Alpha2 di Haiku!
Enrico Colombini torna a scrivere con Locusta Temporis per Quinta di Copertina

Posta:

Optoma Pico Pk102
Carlo Gubitosa: Hacker, scienziati e pionieri

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance
Blazej LindnerMindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

