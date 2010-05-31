Puntata fatine-folletti-cascatedimiele dove tutto è meraviglioso come nei nostri sogni più reconditi.

Gli strascichi di Google I/O che ancora si fanno sentire, la FSF che ringrazia Google e sponsorizza il più bel documentario sui brevetti software mai visto, il nuovo sistema operativo di Intel e Nokia, MeeGo, sul quale non avrei scommesso un centesimo e che in verità non fa per niente schifo, Valve che conferma Steam per Linux, sviluppatori Indie che fanno bei soldoni e rilasciano giochi in open source sotto gli auspici del grande Cthulhu!

Possibile che il 2010 alla fine sia davvero il leggendario “Anno di Linux” ?

Qualcosa può rovinare questo idillio? No? OSI?

Links

FSF avvalla WebM

… ma nei circoli di OSI le cose non vanno nella maniera sperata

Patent Absurdity: imprescindibile documentario contro i brevetti software

MeeGo 1.0: l’erede di Moblin, Linux per netbook da Intel e Nokia

La recensione di MeeGo su Ars Technica

Valve conferma: Steam ufficialmente su Linux

Humble Indie Bundle

Penumbra Overture diventa open source

Citato:

TA 008 – Free Software, Open Source e tutto il resto…

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

