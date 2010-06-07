Una svolta decisiva nell’affaire “WebM – Google – OSI” richiama a gran voce una mini-puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica per concludere una sorta di trilogia dedicata alla piattaforma video libera da brevetti.

Ne approfitteremo per dare un rapido sguardo a sudoSocial, un coso sociale di Mozilla, forse figlio della Facebook-paranoia, e già che ci siamo controlleremo a che punto è il viral marketing per Super 8, sempre più intrigante, sempre più nerd.

Il delirio della settimana riguarda invece le televisioni di stato. Europa unita? Pagare il canone televisivo è giusto? Che ne dite se potessimo almeno decidere a quale stato pagare la controversa tassa?

Link:

WebM cambia licenza.

Le reazioni di OSI (Phipps è board member).

Primi dettagli tecnici di VP8 da Google

Arriva sudoSocial

Cosa non è sudoSocial, tuttavia…

Il mio profilo sudoSocial, mai più senza.

Un nuovo folder sul sito di Super8. Quali misteri nasconde?

Doctor Who Adventure Games: ecco il sito dove NON scaricarlo.

Musica utilizzata:

Nyghtshade – Reflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

