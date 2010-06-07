TAT 050 – BBC Portami Via
Una svolta decisiva nell’affaire “WebM – Google – OSI” richiama a gran voce una mini-puntata di Tecnica Arcana Telegrafica per concludere una sorta di trilogia dedicata alla piattaforma video libera da brevetti.
Ne approfitteremo per dare un rapido sguardo a sudoSocial, un coso sociale di Mozilla, forse figlio della Facebook-paranoia, e già che ci siamo controlleremo a che punto è il viral marketing per Super 8, sempre più intrigante, sempre più nerd.
Il delirio della settimana riguarda invece le televisioni di stato. Europa unita? Pagare il canone televisivo è giusto? Che ne dite se potessimo almeno decidere a quale stato pagare la controversa tassa?
Link:
WebM cambia licenza.
Le reazioni di OSI (Phipps è board member).
Primi dettagli tecnici di VP8 da Google
Arriva sudoSocial
Cosa non è sudoSocial, tuttavia…
Il mio profilo sudoSocial, mai più senza.
Un nuovo folder sul sito di Super8. Quali misteri nasconde?
Doctor Who Adventure Games: ecco il sito dove NON scaricarlo.
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Comunicate con noi o supplicate la Regina attraverso il tag #tecnicaarcana !
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Io ci sto a sottoscrivere la lettera. Chiediamo asilo politico alla BBC. La cosa che mi fa imbestialire non è il canone dovuto alla RAI, quanto il fatto che al giorno d’oggi la RAI è completamente snaturata del suo motivo di esistere che poi sarebbe quello per cui è stata creata e che la BBC invece mantiene. Mi chiedo, a fronte del canone e degli introiti pubblicitari la RAI che compito assolve? Il canone in effetti dovrebbe servire compensare i mancati introiti derivanti dal posizionamento dell’azienda sul mercato NON volto al puro profitto ma ad un altro scopo che dovrebbe essere, oltre al sacrosanto intrattenimento -di qualità ovviamente- quello educativo. E invece ci ritroviamo a pagare il canone per una tv pubblica che al 99% non fa altro che competere sullo stesso piano ultra trash con le tv generaliste private ed ingrassare un carrozzone gargantuesco sperperando i soldi della gente. E lavorare “pseudo in perdita” per fornire un servizio primario di qualità o a prezzi accessibili ai cittadini è lo scopo primario dei servizi pubblici (vedi servizio sanitario, ecc…). Messa così sembra un po’ un’eresia ma in effetti è così che dovrebbe funzionare (e chi studia economia lo sa benissimo) e credo che la BBC sia un esempio di questo tipo di servizio pubblico che, seppur evolvendosi, non ha snaturato la sua funzione.
@the One Electronic ma dai, esagerato ma se c’e’ Voyager… (o forse si legge Bojager)
ciao Carlo! Sappi che gli ascoltatori di TA non vanno mai in vacanza ^_^
per WebM son contento perché significa (si spera) standard in vista.
ho guardato sudosocial ma mi pare più wordpress che facebook.. non mi sono registrato. Magari più avanti, quando abbandonerò definitivamente FF e mozilla per rimanere riconoscente alla Fondazione…
Il campione audio che hai trasmesso dove l’hai trovato? io non lo trovo…
Sulla lettera io firmerei volentieri.. colgo l’occasione per parlare di http://www.arte.tv: Dimostrazione europea (vera) di come una tv possa essere fatta bene… vi linko l’articolo in italiano di come l’ho scoperta.
http://www.altreconomia.it/site/fr_contenuto_detail.php?intId=2282&fromRivDet=109
God save t v
Il problema è che quello che viene ancora chiamato (e sponsorizzato) “Canone” è in realtà una tassa di possesso sugli apparati televisivi (e qui mi fermo visto che la definizione è estremamente più “ampia”). Questa trasformazione è avvenuta quando, verso la fine degli anni 70- primi atti 80, sulla spinta della nascita delle prime emittenti private (ed anche quando era possibile vedere alcune interessanti emittenti estere, come TMC, Koper-Capodistria e TV Svizzera italiana) alcune persone avevano chiesto il “sigillo” dei canali RAI sui propri televisori adducendo la giustificazione “non vedo più la RAI e quindi non pago il canone cioè l’abbonamento).
Per evitare questi legittimi casi il “canone” (quindi il pagamento di un abbonamento legato ad un servizio che può essere recesso in qualsiasi istante) è stato trasformato in tassa di possesso.
La stessa cosa, per parallelismo, è stata fatta con il bollo di circolazione: quando lo stato si è accorto che alcune persone avevano le Ferrari in box su cui pagavano il bollo (o non pagavano perchè non circolavano) magari solo per 6 mesi allora è stato trasformato in tassa di possesso.
Non preoccupativi siamo nella “Terra dei Cachi”….
Omar
