TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere…
Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere sul pinguino (o quasi) ma non avete mai osato chiedere!
Panoramica e guida all’approccio a Linux, il sistema operativo Open Source, vero protagonista di questo inizio di 2007.
Architettura – Interfacce grafiche – GNOME, KDE, Xfce ecc. – Concetto di distribuzione – Installazione software – Pacchetti, repository e Packet Manager – Utenti e privilegi – Installazione e compatibilità hardware – Vantaggi e caratteristiche peculiari – Desktop 3d: Compiz – Il successo di Ubuntu e distribuzioni derivate – Ubuntu e Dell – Interoperabilità con ambienti Windows.
Risorse Utili
Lista dei Linux User Group Italiani
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
Il clip con Nelson Mandela è l’audio di “The Ubuntu Experience”, distribuito in Ogg-Theora con ogni distribuzione di Ubuntu o derivata ufficiale.
No related posts.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
When some one searches for his required thing, so he/she wishes to be available that in detail, so
that thing is maintained over here.
En otro producto es la fórmula más avanzada de la empresa del aminoácido L-carnitina.
Thank you for every other fantastic article. The place else could
anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of
writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such info.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am happy that
you simply shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I neeeded to thank you for this very good read!!
I certainly lopved every littl bit of it. I’ve ggot you bookmarked to check out
new things you post…
It seems like everyone wants to have a younger appearance, cosmetic companies
make a fortune every year promoting products that will help you look
younger. Studies have shown that people with atopic dermatitis have
gene defects which lead to abnormalities in certain proteins responsible for helping to maintain the barrier.
The skin cream you order online from the miracle cure store isn’t going to change its ingredients just to tailor them to your requirements.
Thhat iss very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and sit up ffor in the
hunt for mre of our fantastic post. Also, I have shared your
site in my social networks
Hi, everything iis going nicely here and ofcourse evfery one is sharing data,
that’struly excellent, keep up writing.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting!I certainly enjoyed
reaqding it, you’re a great author.I wkll remember to bookmark your blog and will often come
back later on. I want to encdourage you to continue your great job, have a nice day!
You are so awesome! I do not think I’ve read through
something like that before. So wonderful to discover another person with genuine thoughts on this issue.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that is needed
on the internet, someone with a little originality!
I believe what you said was very logical. However, think abiut this, what if you were
to write a awesome title? I am not suggesting your content is not good., but what if you added a post title that makes people want more?
I mean TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere
Right now it looks like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available
right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
El juego me ha parecido muyy ameno, aunque no tanto como hablan
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it
looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
Remarkable! Its genuinely remarkable post, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this paragraph.
I was suggested this website by way of my cousin. I am not certain whether
or not this submit is written through him as nobody else know such distinct about my problem.
You’re incredible! Thanks!
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
and you’re just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the
way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you
still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more from
you. This is really a wonderful website.
You actually make it appear really easy with
your presentation however I find this topic to be really something that I feel I’d never understand.
It kind of feels too complex and very wide for me.
I’m having a look forward in your next put up, I will attempt to get
the dangle of it!