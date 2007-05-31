Home > TA, Tecnica Arcana > TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere…

TA 015 – Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere…

31 maggio 2007 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [98:11m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

Linux! Tutto quello che avreste voluto sapere sul pinguino (o quasi) ma non avete mai osato chiedere!

Panoramica e guida all’approccio a Linux, il sistema operativo Open Source, vero protagonista di questo inizio di 2007.

Architettura – Interfacce grafiche – GNOME, KDE, Xfce ecc. – Concetto di distribuzione – Installazione software – Pacchetti, repository e Packet Manager – Utenti e privilegi – Installazione e compatibilità hardware – Vantaggi e caratteristiche peculiari – Desktop 3d: Compiz – Il successo di Ubuntu e distribuzioni derivate – Ubuntu e Dell – Interoperabilità con ambienti Windows.

Dalla Wikipedia:

Gnu/Linux

X

GNOME

KDE

Risorse Utili

Ubuntu

Ubuntu Forums

Wine

Italian Linux Society

Lista dei Linux User Group Italiani

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeReflections

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

Il clip con Nelson Mandela è l’audio di “The Ubuntu Experience”, distribuito in Ogg-Theora con ogni distribuzione di Ubuntu o derivata ufficiale.

Categorie:TA, Tecnica Arcana Tag: , , , , , ,
