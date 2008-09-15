TAT 033 – GeeXboX
15 settembre 2008 Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
In questo episodio di TAT parliamo di GeeXboX una distribuzione di Linux che trasforma vecchissimi computer in efficienti media streamer – L’università di Berkeley crea una radio FM in un nanotubo – Nasce Identi.ca il clone open source di twitter – La nuova campagna pubblicitaria di Microsoft – Pandora, la console portatile open source di nuova generazione.
______
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Morticia’s Dance + Traccia Theremin di Michelangelo Rocchetti
Blazej Lindner – Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
