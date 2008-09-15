Home > TAT, Tecnica Arcana > TAT 033 – GeeXboX

TAT 033 – GeeXboX

15 settembre 2008 Carlo Lascia un commento Vai ai commenti
 
icon for podpress  Standard Podcast [66:20m]: Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

In questo episodio di TAT parliamo di GeeXboX una distribuzione di Linux che trasforma vecchissimi computer in efficienti media streamer – L’università di Berkeley crea una radio FM in un nanotubo – Nasce Identi.ca il clone open source di twitter – La nuova campagna pubblicitaria di Microsoft – Pandora, la console portatile open source di nuova generazione.

GeeXboX

GeeXboX per Wii (non testato)

uShare

NanoTube Radio

Identi.ca

Laconi.ca

twhirl

Adobe Air Alpha per Linux

Mojave Experiment

Windows Ads Youtube Channel

Pandora

Tecnica Arcana su Identi.ca

AstronautiCast

Alexart

Musica utilizzata:
NyghtshadeMorticia’s Dance + Traccia Theremin di Michelangelo Rocchetti
Blazej Lindner Mindmixing / Electric Storm / Dance of Devil / Midnight Theme / Fast Forward

Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network

  1. Nessun trackback ancora...