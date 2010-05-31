TAT 049 – L’Anno di Linux
Puntata fatine-folletti-cascatedimiele dove tutto è meraviglioso come nei nostri sogni più reconditi.
Gli strascichi di Google I/O che ancora si fanno sentire, la FSF che ringrazia Google e sponsorizza il più bel documentario sui brevetti software mai visto, il nuovo sistema operativo di Intel e Nokia, MeeGo, sul quale non avrei scommesso un centesimo e che in verità non fa per niente schifo, Valve che conferma Steam per Linux, sviluppatori Indie che fanno bei soldoni e rilasciano giochi in open source sotto gli auspici del grande Cthulhu!
Possibile che il 2010 alla fine sia davvero il leggendario “Anno di Linux” ?
Qualcosa può rovinare questo idillio? No? OSI?
Links
FSF avvalla WebM
… ma nei circoli di OSI le cose non vanno nella maniera sperata
Patent Absurdity: imprescindibile documentario contro i brevetti software
MeeGo 1.0: l’erede di Moblin, Linux per netbook da Intel e Nokia
La recensione di MeeGo su Ars Technica
Valve conferma: Steam ufficialmente su Linux
Humble Indie Bundle
Penumbra Overture diventa open source
Citato:
TA 008 – Free Software, Open Source e tutto il resto…
Seguite Tecnica Arcana su Facebook e su Twitter!
Comunicate con noi o contestateci la licenza attraverso il tag #tecnicaarcana !
Musica utilizzata:
Nyghtshade – Reflections
Tratta dal Podsafe Music Network
